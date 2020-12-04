Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 156.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $190,590,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $11,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3,025.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

