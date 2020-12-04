Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 156.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $190,590,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $11,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3,025.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
