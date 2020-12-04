Raymond James Raises True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to $7.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.