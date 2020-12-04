Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

