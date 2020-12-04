Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,754 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.70% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. TD Securities increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

