Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $3,003,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,542,304 shares of company stock valued at $208,242,825 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.