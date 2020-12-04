Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,589,470 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

