Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Simmons restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.793 dividend. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

