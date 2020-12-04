Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. Macquarie boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,282,382.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,168,587 shares of company stock worth $108,984,837.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.