Patrick W. Smith Sells 98,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $12,319,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.65 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

