Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,156 shares of company stock worth $344,880 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.