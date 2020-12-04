Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Parsons has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Parsons and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 1 4 0 2.50 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parsons and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.95 billion 0.90 $120.53 million $1.46 24.14 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 2.66% 16.48% 4.85% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Parsons beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and engineering, program management, systems engineering, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. It has a strategic partnership with Neology, Inc. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

