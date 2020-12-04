Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
PFHO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Pacific Health Care Organization has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.
Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.