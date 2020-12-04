Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PFHO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Pacific Health Care Organization has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

