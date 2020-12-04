P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,619.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average is $206.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

