Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

