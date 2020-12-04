Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,334,959 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE OR opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

