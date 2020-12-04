Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OLNCF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.92.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile
