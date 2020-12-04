Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OLNCF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

