Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.26.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.