O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $310.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

