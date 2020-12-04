O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ScanSource by 296.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.