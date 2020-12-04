O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,155 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $102,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.