O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sharps Compliance worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 943,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 943,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,980,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $191,686. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

