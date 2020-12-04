O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $29,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,137.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 556,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after buying an additional 484,592 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $10,964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 108.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 160,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $337,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

