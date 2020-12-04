O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
ITRI opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.11.
ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.
In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,745 shares of company stock worth $1,798,479 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
