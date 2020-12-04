O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,745 shares of company stock worth $1,798,479 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

