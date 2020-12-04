O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 126.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $304.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $305.88.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

