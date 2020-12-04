O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,127 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $716,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. BidaskClub cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $327.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

