O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,048,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 49,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

