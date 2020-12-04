O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 113.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7,173.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.