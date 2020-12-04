O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NI by 482.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NI by 328.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NI in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NI in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NI by 40.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

NODK opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

NODK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

