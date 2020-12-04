O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 16,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 184.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 144,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 93,465 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 311.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.