O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,025.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.