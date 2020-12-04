O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,344. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $72.00 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

