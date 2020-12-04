NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNA. Truist assumed coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $152.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.06. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $17,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

