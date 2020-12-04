NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.70 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

