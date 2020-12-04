NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.70.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.70 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $57.20.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
