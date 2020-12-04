Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,025.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

