New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 243,868 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 119,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.22.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMFC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

