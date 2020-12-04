Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 29,680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,746,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,025.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.