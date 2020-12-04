NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 195.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in NetApp by 329.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

