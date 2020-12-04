NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $61.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.