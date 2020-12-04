Natixis Trims Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,155 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

