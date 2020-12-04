Natixis Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Natixis acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in The Chemours during the third quarter valued at $6,859,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Chemours by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Chemours by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.36.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

