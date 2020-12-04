Natixis Takes $316,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Loews by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 748,151 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Loews by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Loews by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

