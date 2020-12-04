Natixis Takes $258,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in UGI by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

