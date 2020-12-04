Natixis Takes $219,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.