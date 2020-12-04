Natixis Sells 93,305 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,305 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,148,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 265.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 57.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.