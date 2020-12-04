Natixis Sells 75,962 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,962 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in RealPage were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RealPage by 83.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after buying an additional 595,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RealPage by 79,627.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,393,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,632 shares of company stock worth $15,706,768 over the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RP opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.88.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.