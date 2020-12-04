Natixis Sells 58,249 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -580.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

