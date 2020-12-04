Natixis Sells 36,018 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,018 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in DXC Technology by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

