Natixis Purchases New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after acquiring an additional 801,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 472,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 434,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

