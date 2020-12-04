Natixis Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

