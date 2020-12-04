Natixis Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Natixis bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 204,967 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

